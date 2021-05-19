Menu

Canada
May 19 2021 10:21am
05:34

Aid for India

Several Manitoba organizations are coming together to send a container of medical supplies to India to aid in the efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and Shola Agboola joins Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans with more.

