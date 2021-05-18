Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
May 18 2021 8:59pm
01:46

Fred Sasakamoose Day offers chance to honour Indigenous hockey icon’s life, legacy

May 18 has been proclaimed Fred Sasakamoose Day across Saskatchewan and a special ceremony took place in Saskatoon to mark the occasion.

