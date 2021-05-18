Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton May 18 2021 8:39pm 01:05 Rollover involving 3 St. Albert teenagers leaves 1 girl dead A vehicle carrying three teenage girls from St. Albert rolled on a rural road just west of the city in Sturgeon County on Monday, killing one of the passengers. Sarah Komadina reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7874592/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7874592/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?