Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
May 18 2021 8:39pm
01:05

Rollover involving 3 St. Albert teenagers leaves 1 girl dead

A vehicle carrying three teenage girls from St. Albert rolled on a rural road just west of the city in Sturgeon County on Monday, killing one of the passengers. Sarah Komadina reports.

