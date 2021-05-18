Menu

Rollover involving 3 St. Albert teenagers leaves 1 girl dead in Sturgeon County

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted May 18, 2021 4:53 pm
FILE: A RCMP vehicle in Wetaskiwin, Alta. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. View image in full screen
FILE: A RCMP vehicle in Wetaskiwin, Alta. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Global News

A vehicle carrying three teenagers from St. Albert lost control and rolled on a rural road just outside the city, killing one of the passengers Monday evening.

The single vehicle rollover happened at 5 p.m., a couple of kilometres west of St. Albert, on Range Road 261 near Highway 633 in Sturgeon County, RCMP said.

RCMP from Morinville and St. Albert, along with emergency services and firefighters, responded to the scene.

All three people inside the vehicle were 16-year-old girls from St. Albert. The driver and one of the passengers were assessed by EMS and released, however the other passenger died on scene. RCMP said her name would not be released.

Morinville RCMP, along with the assistance of an RCMP collision reconstructionist, are investigating the cause of the fatal crash.

