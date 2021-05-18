Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
May 18 2021 6:13pm
02:22

Some Toronto clinics offering COVID-19 vaccine doses to students 12+

Some Toronto vaccine clinics are offering students 12 years of age and older a chance to get their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. Shallima Maharaj reports.

