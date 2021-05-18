COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 18

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday:

All adults in Ontario eligible to book COVID 19 vaccine appointments

Anyone 18 and older living in Ontario is eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment starting today.

Appointments can be booked through the provincial online portal, call centre or local health units’ booking systems.

People who are turning 18 this year can book Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported 1,616 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Of those:

472 were in Toronto

360 were in Peel Region

116 were in York Region

102 were in Durham Region

60 were in Halton Region

Ontario is reporting 1,616 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The provincial total now stands at 513,102.

It is the lowest daily case count since late March and is the first time cases are under 2,000 since then as well. However, the number of tests processed for Tuesday was also the lowest seen in several months. On Monday, 2,170 new cases were recorded and 2,199 on Sunday.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,506 as 17 more deaths were recorded.

More than 7.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far. That marks an increase of 109,032 vaccines in the last day. There are 442,102 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), P.1 (first detected in Brazil), as well as mutations that have no determined lineage.

The B.1.1.7 VOC is currently the dominating known strain at 110,956 variant cases, which is up by 2,155 since the previous day, 681 B.1.351 variant cases which is up by two, and 2,031 P.1 variant cases which is up by 10.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,766 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of one death since yesterday. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 35 current outbreaks in homes, which is up by one from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 39 active cases among long-term care residents and 98 active cases among staff — down by eight and down by 12, respectively, in the last day.

NOTE: This page will be updated throughout the day.

— With files from The Canadian Press