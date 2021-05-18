BC1 May 18 2021 5:45pm 00:37 Two teens found guilty in murder of Paul Prestbakmo Two teens have been found guilty of the second-degree murder of Surrey mechanic Paul Prestbakmo in August of 2019. Two teens found guilty of second-degree murder of Surrey mechanic <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7873967/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7873967/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?