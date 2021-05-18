Menu

Global News at Noon BC
May 18 2021 3:45pm
05:25

B.C. government to provide up to $1M in funding to anchor attractions

A big boost for the province’s tourism sector with Premier John Horgan announcing $50 million in new funding. Keith Baldrey has the details.

