Canada
May 17 2021 3:31pm
02:27

COVID-19: Nova Scotia reporting 91 new coronavirus cases

Nova Scotia is reporting 91 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and 187 recoveries according to Premier Iain Rankin.

