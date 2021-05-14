Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
May 14 2021 8:17pm
01:13

Saskatchewan reports first case of vaccine-related blood clot, patient recovering

The woman is in her 60s and received the AstraZeneca/Covishield vaccine on April 11; she received treatment and is now recovering.

