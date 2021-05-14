Saskatchewan reports first case of vaccine-related blood clot, patient recovering

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan has confirmed its first case of a blood clot in a patient related to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The woman is in her 60s and received the AstraZeneca/Covishield vaccine on April 11. She received treatment and is now recovering.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), in the country there have been 18 confirmed reports of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT), a medical term for a type of blood clot.

Saskatchewan’s confirmed case has been submitted to the PHAC to be included in the national statistics.

Health-care workers across the country have administered over two million doses of AstraZeneca and AstraZeneca/Covishield. Saskatchewan has administered 72,000 of those doses to date.

Across the world, reported rates of similar adverse events relative to AstraZenca are one in 26,500 in Norway, one in 50,000 in the Netherlands, one in 100,000 in the United Kingdom and one in 127,300 in Australia.

Public health officials said adverse events to any immunization can range from minor, such as local pain and swelling at the injection site, to more severe reactions.

These minor side effects typically happen within a few hours of injection and resolve over a short period of time.

“Immunizers know the signs of allergic reactions and are prepared to take immediate action. This is why all residents are asked to remain at the vaccination clinic for 10 to 15 minutes following their immunization,” a press release stated.

Individuals who experience an unusual or severe reaction after getting the COVID-19 vaccine can report it by calling 811. Those experiencing a severe reaction such as trouble breathing should call 911.

“Any adverse event that may be related to a vaccination is reported in order to continuously monitor the safety of vaccines,” the press release said.