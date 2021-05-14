Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Saskatchewan reports first case of vaccine-related blood clot, patient recovering

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted May 14, 2021 4:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Pharmacies book up in anticipation of Wednesday’s COVID-19 vaccine shipment' Pharmacies book up in anticipation of Wednesday’s COVID-19 vaccine shipment
Vaccine eligibility continues to drop in Saskatchewan, forcing pharmacies to field calls for appointments whether they have supplies or not.

Saskatchewan has confirmed its first case of a blood clot in a patient related to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The woman is in her 60s and received the AstraZeneca/Covishield vaccine on April 11. She received treatment and is now recovering.

Read more: 2nd person in B.C. diagnosed with rare blood clot disorder following AstraZeneca vaccine

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), in the country there have been 18 confirmed reports of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT), a medical term for a type of blood clot.

Saskatchewan’s confirmed case has been submitted to the PHAC to be included in the national statistics.

Health-care workers across the country have administered over two million doses of AstraZeneca and AstraZeneca/Covishield. Saskatchewan has administered 72,000 of those doses to date.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘One-dose spring, two-dose summer’ in Saskatchewan, Scott Moe says' ‘One-dose spring, two-dose summer’ in Saskatchewan, Scott Moe says
‘One-dose spring, two-dose summer’ in Saskatchewan, Scott Moe says

Across the world, reported rates of similar adverse events relative to AstraZenca are one in 26,500 in Norway, one in 50,000 in the Netherlands, one in 100,000 in the United Kingdom and one in 127,300 in Australia.

Trending Stories

Public health officials said adverse events to any immunization can range from minor, such as local pain and swelling at the injection site, to more severe reactions.

These minor side effects typically happen within a few hours of injection and resolve over a short period of time.

“Immunizers know the signs of allergic reactions and are prepared to take immediate action. This is why all residents are asked to remain at the vaccination clinic for 10 to 15 minutes following their immunization,” a press release stated.

Individuals who experience an unusual or severe reaction after getting the COVID-19 vaccine can report it by calling 811. Those experiencing a severe reaction such as trouble breathing should call 911.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Alberta woman dies of complications after receiving AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

“Any adverse event that may be related to a vaccination is reported in order to continuously monitor the safety of vaccines,” the press release said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagSaskatchewan News tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagAstraZeneca tagBlood clot tagastrazeneca blood clot tagvaccine blood clot tagAstraZeneca/Covishield tagVIIT tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers