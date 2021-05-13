Menu

May 13 2021 6:45pm
Albertans now responsible for notifying workplaces of positive COVID-19 case

Dr. Verna Yiu says Albertans who have tested positive for COVID-19 are now responsible for notifying their employers as part of a modified approach to contact tracing.

