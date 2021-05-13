Menu

Canada
May 13 2021 5:11pm
02:11

COVID-19: Halifax reaches ICU capacity

Halifax’s ICU has reached maximum capacity after an influx of COVID-19 patients. That’s forced the health authority to move resources to create more space. Alicia Draus reports.

