Global News at 6 Regina
May 11 2021 3:52pm
02:38

Warming trend continues: May 11 Saskatchewan weather outlook

Pop-up showers possible Wednesday as the warming trend continues. Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Tuesday, May 11.

