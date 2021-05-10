Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
May 10 2021 8:55pm
03:42

Bruce Urban sells Saskatchewan Rush to Priestner Sports Corporation

The new owners of the Saskatchewan Rush, Priestner Sports Corporation, are also the owners of the Western Hockey League’s Saskatoon Blades.

Advertisement

Video Home