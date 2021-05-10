Bruce Urban sells Saskatchewan Rush to Priestner Sports Corporation

The new owners of the Saskatchewan Rush say they are not looking to make any substantial changes to the organization.

The National Lacrosse League said the team was acquired by the Priestner Sports Corporation from owner Bruce Urban.

Priestner Sports Corporation are the owners of the Western Hockey League’s Saskatoon Blades.

“Since relocating to Saskatoon in 2016, the Rush have, inarguably, been the most successful franchise in the league,” said Colin Priestner, who will assume the duties of governor for the Rush. He will continue as president and general manager of the Blades.

“This team has won two championships in four full seasons in Saskatoon, which is a testament to the character and quality of the players, the staff, and the culture that Bruce put together here.”

"Our goal is to continue that winning culture with the same great group of people who made it happen."

The Rush were an instant hit with fans after Urban relocated the team from Edmonton, playing many games to standing-room-only crowds and winning two league championships.

Priestner said while the Rush were not actively for sale, friendly talks over the past year between Priestner Sports and Urban evolved into the eventual sale of the club.

“We recognize all (Urban’s) done to bring some of the best lacrosse in the world to Saskatoon, while giving back to both the city and its surrounding areas,” Priestner said.

“We welcome the challenge of maintaining the winning tradition he established here, while pushing ourselves to find new and interesting ways to grow the game and the Rush fan base. Which, in our humble opinion, is already the best in the league.”

NLL commissioner Nick Sakiewicz called the Rush a model franchise, with the foundation for that due to Urban.

“This is a transitional and progressive day for our league and the sport of lacrosse, as we welcome Priestner Sports to the NLL and thank Bruce Urban and his team for years of hard work and success both in the community and on the field of play,” Sakiewicz said.

“The Rush have been, and will continue to be, a model franchise not just for the National Lacrosse league but for all of sports in North America and are key to our continued growth and business success as we head toward our 2021-22 season this fall.”

Priestner said another reason why they decided to invest in the Rush is Derek Keneen, the current general manager and former head coach of the team.

He said he wants Keenan to run the franchise for years to come and retain the players fans have come to love.

“Our commitment to the team, its fans, the entire Rush community, and the city of Saskatoon could not be stronger,” Priestner said.

“Since 2013, we’ve put everything we’ve had into the Blades and have seen how sports can galvanize this city.

“By taking on the Rush, we’re excited to invest even further in this community.”

