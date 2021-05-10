Menu

The Morning Show
May 10 2021 10:52am
03:08

Is it acceptable to let space debris fall anywhere on Earth?

Physics and astronomy expert Paul Delaney joins The Morning Show to explain the reason for the fall of space debris from the Chinese rocket in Indian ocean on May 9, 2021.

