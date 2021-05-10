Global News Morning Halifax May 10 2021 6:08am 05:16 Melanoma Network of Canada’s 3 Ways to Block the Rays As the spring weather arrives and with more people spending time outdoors, Dr. Julia Carrol discusses how you can protect yourself from the sun’s harmful rays. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7847865/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7847865/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?