Ask An Expert
May 9 2021 12:58pm
04:04

Ask an Expert: Hearing loss technology

One in 10 Canadians experiences some level of hearing loss. Audiologist Colin VanBergen of NexGen Hearing discusses some of the latest advances in technology designed to help improve hearing.

