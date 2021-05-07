Menu

Association des camps du Québec
May 7 2021 7:27pm
02:07

COVID-19: Overnight camps will go ahead this summer in Quebec

Parents can now start planning their children’s summer as public health is allowing overnight camps to open in Quebec.
Global’s Gloria Henriquez has the details and reaction.

