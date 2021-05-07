Menu

Global News at 5 Edmonton
May 7 2021 7:23pm
03:14

Daryl McIntyre joins 630 CHED Mornings

Veteran Edmonton broadcaster Daryl McIntyre is the new co-host of 630 CHED Mornings. He joined Breanna Karstens-Smith to talk about the transition from in front of the camera to behind the microphone.

