Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at Noon BC
May 7 2021 6:40pm
00:44

Electric school buses roll out on Vancouver Island

Zero-emission electric buses were unveiled by the Nanaimo- Ladysmith school district this week. The electric buses will hit the road by the end of the school year.

Advertisement

Video Home