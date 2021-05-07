Canada May 7 2021 3:39pm 00:40 RCMP investigate shooting death along Baseline Road in Sherwood Park One person is dead and another is in hospital after a shooting along a busy roadway in Sherwood Park, Alta. Friday morning. RCMP say the incident was targeted. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7843714/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7843714/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?