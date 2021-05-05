Global News at 10 Regina May 5 2021 8:33pm 02:02 Two non-profits see large new shoe donations in Saskatoon The John Howard Society of Saskatchewan said many of the youth in its care have a passion for basketball and a gift like this goes a long way for their self-confidence. Two non-profits see large new shoe donations in Saskatoon <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7838198/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7838198/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?