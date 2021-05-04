Global News Hour at 6 BC May 4 2021 9:18pm 02:25 Latest on ‘breakthrough cases’, people who contracted COVID-19 after vaccination Global’s Keith Baldrey on people who have contracted COVID-19 after they’ve been vaccinated. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7834804/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7834804/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?