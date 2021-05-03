Menu

The Morning Show
May 3 2021 11:54am
08:21

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau opens up about personal struggles for Mental Health Week

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau joins The Morning Show to raise awareness about Mental Health Week and share her experience battling eating disorders and a lack of self-love.

