Global News at 10 Regina
May 2 2021 8:29pm
01:40

Demand high as mass vaccination clinics reopen

Regina’s drive-thru vaccination clinic re-opened to an expanded age group on Sunday, and it didn’t take long for the grounds at Evraz Place to fill up.

