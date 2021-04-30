Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 6 Regina
April 30 2021 5:10pm
02:02

Big plans coming to Biggar, Sask. as town plans major revitalization

The town of Biggar has announced plans to revitalize their downtown core by using donations to cover the projected $8-million cost.

Advertisement

Video Home