Global News Hour at 6 BC
April 29 2021 8:49pm
02:28

91-year-old man writes ode to his beloved city

91-year-old Jack Roche loves Vancouver so much, he wrote a song for it. As Linda Aylesworth reports, that’s only part of his inspirational story.

