Politics April 29 2021 6:31pm 01:59 Most Ontario workers now get three paid sick days Earlier today the province passed the ‘Putting Workers First Act.’ This means most Ontarians will now be eligible for three paid sick days. Katrina Squazzin reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7821493/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7821493/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?