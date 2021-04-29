Menu

Politics
April 29 2021 6:31pm
01:59

Most Ontario workers now get three paid sick days

Earlier today the province passed the ‘Putting Workers First Act.’

This means most Ontarians will now be eligible for three paid sick days.

Katrina Squazzin reports.

