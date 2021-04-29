Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
April 29 2021 9:55am
04:08

Investing in Bitcoin and country homes

Cryptocurrencies and country homes are attracting a lot of investor interest. Senior financial advisor Michael Martella joins Global’s Laura Casella to talk about pros and cons of both.

