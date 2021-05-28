Menu

Money

Bitcoin in ‘slumber mode’ as it falls to lowest level this week

By Tom Wilson Reuters
Posted May 28, 2021 10:15 am
Bitcoin slumped on Friday to its lowest this week, taking losses sparked by a growing crackdown in China and environmental concerns to almost 40 per cent so far this month.

The biggest cryptocurrency extended earlier losses, falling as much as 8.2 per cent to US$35,339 as it stayed pinned in this week’s relatively tight trading range. It was last down 6.2 per cent.

“Bitcoin is currently in a bit of ‘slumber mode’ trading in the range of US$34,000 and US$40,000,” said Ulrik Lykke, executive director at crypto hedge fund ARK36.

“Many traders are acknowledging that price seems to be range-bound for the moment, why they may be hesitant to take a position with high conviction.”

Canada's digital loonie would be greener than Bitcoin, Bank of Canada says

The cryptocurrency has lost 37 per cent in May, which if sustained would be its worst monthly performance since September 2011.

Its drop was triggered by China’s efforts to crack down on mining and trading of cryptocurrencies, and Tesla’s move to halt payments over worries about energy use.

Energy regulators in China’s Sichuan will soon meet local power companies to gather information on cryptocurrency mining, an official said on Thursday, potentially leading to a clampdown in the country’s second-biggest bitcoin production hub.

Still, bitcoin has eked out a gain of around three per cent so this week. Crypto markets trade 24/7, with volatility common at weekends.

Smaller coins, which typically rise and fall in tandem with bitcoin, also slumped. Second largest digital token ether fell as much as 11 per cent to a four-day low.

© 2021 Reuters
