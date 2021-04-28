Menu

Global National
April 28 2021 9:30pm
01:57

What Ontario’s paid 3-day sick leave program promises workers

Ontario has unveiled its highly-anticipated paid sick leave program, which promises up to $600 for three days of missed work. Travis Dhanraj breaks down the plan and the reaction.

