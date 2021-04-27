Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
April 27 2021 9:17pm
01:02

Beer, wine, prosecco can now be consumed at Edmonton Valley Zoo

The Edmonton Valley Zoo is tapping into a new wild market. Visitors are now allowed to drink alcohol while visiting the animals. Lisa MacGregor has more on the buzz at the zoo.

