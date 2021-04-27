Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
April 27 2021 9:15pm
02:28

Keith Baldrey on possible enforcement of B.C. COVID-19 travel restrictions

Global’s Keith Baldrey on what Premier John Horgan said Tuesday about possible enforcement of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

