Canada
April 27 2021 6:15pm
01:11

Saint John man battling cancer sings national anthem virtually at Calgary Flames game

Saint John mechanic and part-time crooner, Dan Joyce, got the gig of his dreams when he sang the Canadian anthem at a Calgary Flames game.

