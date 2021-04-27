Menu

Global News at Noon BC
April 27 2021 4:38pm
00:45

Talks underway for B.C. truckers to get COVID-19 vaccine in U.S.

B.C. truck drivers are hoping to get a COVID-19 vaccine across the border in Washington State.

