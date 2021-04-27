Menu

Canada
April 27 2021 3:17pm
02:01

Alberta environment minister announces conservation pass for Kananaskis Country

Alberta Environment Minister Jason Nixon announced Tuesday a new conservation pass for Kananaskis Country that will cost $15 per day or $90 per year for each vehicle.

