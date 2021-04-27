Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
April 27 2021 11:01am
04:41

How a Toronto scientist used facts to convince her grandma to get a shot in the arm

Dr. Krishana Sankar, science communication lead at COVID-19 Resources Canada, shares advice for dealing with vaccine-hesitant loved ones.

