Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton April 22 2021 8:22pm 01:19 Edmonton releases 2021 plans for parks, playgrounds, grass maintenance The City of Edmonton plans to renew several parks this construction season, as well as build or renew 14 playgrounds and plant 6,000 trees this year. Sarah Komadina reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7782292/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7782292/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?