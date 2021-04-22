Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
April 22 2021 8:18pm
01:58

Running down an Olympic dream

Thanks to the RBC Training Ground Program Sophie Gelineau has the chance to set her self up to compete in the Olympics, albeit in a sport she’s never done before.

