Dr. Bonnie Henry on SFU modelling data suggesting B.C. herd immunity is a long way off under current COVID vaccination plan
Dr. Bonnie Henry answers a reporter’s question about new modelling data from Simon Fraser University suggesting B.C. won’t achieve herd immunity under current vaccination plans that don’t include children and youth. Henry says what she took away from the data is the province needs to achieve a high rate of immunization across all age groups and it’s important to get any vaccine that you can to help prevent the spread of the virus.