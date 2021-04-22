Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
April 22 2021 9:20am
01:28

Regina Exhibition Association reports nearly $4M net loss in 2020

The Regina Exhibition Association Limited reported a loss of nearly $4 million in 2020.

