Global News at 10 Regina
April 21 2021 7:41pm
‘The ICU is a nightmare’: Wife thanks community after husband and Regina chef dies of COVID-19

Warren Montgomery’s wife is thanking the community of Regina for its support after her husband, a local chef, died after contracting COVID-19.

