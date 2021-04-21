Menu

Manitoba Art
April 21 2021 11:41am
03:21

Manitoba artist making miniatures

“It’s the sentimental value… what’s better than something that you can relate to, and especially that you can hold. It’s like a 3D picture.”
Manitoba’s Jen Arnold explains how she started making miniatures.

