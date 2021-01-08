Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
January 8 2021 8:27am
04:49

Checking in with the Winnipeg Art Gallery

Rachel Baerg, WAG Head of Learning & Programs, joins Global News Morning with an update on all the exciting upcoming events going on at the Winnipeg Art Gallery.

Advertisement

Video Home