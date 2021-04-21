Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
April 21 2021 8:32am
03:51

Earth Day activities for the family

Everyone has a role to play in reducing waste and protecting the environment. Parenting blogger Jaime Damak joins Global’s Laura Casella with some Earth Day activities for the family.

