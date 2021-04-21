Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
April 21 2021 8:24am
03:49

Bill 21 decision

The Quebec Superior Court upholds most of the province’s secularism law. Global’s Laura Casella looks into which provisions held and which were struck down.

