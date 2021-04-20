Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
April 20 2021 9:09pm
01:45

No timeline on rules for vaccinated Albertans

Alberta Health said those vaccinated against COVID-19 must still continue to follow public health guidelines. Two infectious disease experts explain what factors may be at play.

