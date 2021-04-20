Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
April 20 2021 7:03pm
01:48

1,345 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Alberta on Tuesday

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced Tuesday that 1,345 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the province in the last 24 hours.

Advertisement

Video Home